Blue Bloods season 14: Donnie Wahlberg on Tom Selleck, filming

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 return with new episodes, and there are only eight left. Throughout all of these, we imagine that there are going to be some tender moments, but then also a number of reminders of what we’ve come to know and love about this series over the years.

As we’ve said a number of times already leading up to the return of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show, the cast and crew were very much a family by the end of the show. The Reagans look out for each other, and so do the actors in real life. This was illuminated further by some comments Donnie made today about production of the series finale.

Speaking to The Today Show, Wahlberg indicated that Selleck stuck around to see some of his final scenes being shot, which seemingly created a lifelong memory for both men:

“Tom Selleck never really shows up in Donnie’s scenes … It’s Danny world and Frank Reagan world.

“… [But, during my final days shooting, Tom was] there watching. I looked across the room and saw him standing there. Tom he’s a really serious and focused man. He likes to cover up his emotions. He doesn’t like to show vulnerability … [But] I looked across and he had tears in his eyes. That memory for me still brings up a lot for me.”

How will the series end?

We don’t necessarily think that the writers are going to be out to fundamentally change what the show is, and we’ve already heard that we are going to see Frank conclude his journey still being Commissioner. This helps to keep the rumors at bay that Danny or Jamie would end up taking the job at the end of the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

