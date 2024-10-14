Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 spoilers: EP talk Frank’s big arc

As we prepare to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 on CBS later this week, know this: Several characters are going to have time in the spotlight. Also, not everything is going to be tied up in just one episode.

Now, we know that often, the crime drama is as procedural as they come; however, the remaining eight episodes do offer some opportunities to do things a little different. This was announced as the final season some time ago, and the writers / producers may have prepared with that in mind. There may still be a lot of standalone stories, but there are a few other things that may course through multiple episodes, as well.

What is a big one? Well, let’s just say that Tom Selleck as Frank could have a particularly notable one — and yes, it is tied in some way to what’s going on with the Mayor. It is true that the character has had a number of storylines attached to him over the years, but we’re not sure that we’ve ever seen one quite like this, and exploring that could be a part of the fun.

Speaking on this further to TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Kevin Wade had to say:

For Frank, very specifically, the mayor (returning guest star Dylan Walsh) is in a certain jam, and so he says to Frank, “Here’s the keys [to the city], you drive.” The mayor is in a situation where he can’t do his job, and Frank takes it upon himself, almost personally, to find the person who put the mayor in that position. Frank is a man on a mission to find out who went after his boss.

What does it look like for Frank to have to both monitor the city and also work to ensure justice is served? Well, it is difficult, but there are still reasons for confidence / hope.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

