Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 promo: ‘More to the story’

For those of you who are not aware as of yet, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 is slated to arrive on CBS a little later this week! Is there a lot to be excited about?

Well, let’s start off here by saying “absolutely.” However, it is also a little bit bizarre how the network is promoting the show; or, rather, how they really are not doing a lot to promote it at all so far.

After all, consider some of the larger trailers that are out there for some of the network’s shows. Yet, at the same time the biggest preview we have for this episode right now is the promo over here. This does not exactly do a whole lot to sell what the next episode will be about, save for the fact that Joe Hill is going to be in it and at some point, you are going to hear Frank say that there is “more to the story.” More to what story? Well, that’s at least a part of the mystery for the time being.

In general, we know that CBS has never pushed Blue Bloods too hard in comparison to some other shows. Yet, there have long been a couple of reasons why we wanted more here. For starters, we know that this is the final stretch of episodes, and we would like to see the end of this story generate some great ratings. Also, we know there is still hope for a spin-off and so long as that is there, we really don’t want to just see the series completely disappear. The better the numbers, the more likely it is that the network is going to want to consider ordering something more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now, including what else is coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







