Blue Bloods season 14: Will Jennifer Esposito return again?

We know that there are only eight episodes left in Blue Bloods before it is over and with that, it may be fair to say that we want as much nostalgia as possible — in a wide array of different forms. We already know that some familiar faces like Jack and Nicky will be back; now, we can also say the same thing about Danny’s one-time partner Jackie Curatola.

According to TVLine, you are going to see Jennifer Esposito make at least one more appearance on the hit show before the series finale. There was an incredibly lengthy stretch in which the actress was not on the show at all, but that’s changed over the past few years and 100% for the better. It allows us to get an update on the character, but also a reminder of where Danny was once upon a time in his life.

If there is one thing that Blue Bloods has done a great job at over the years, it is honoring their history in almost every way that they can. This is a show that has had an incredibly loyal audience, even to the point where CBS did not have to promote the show all that much to get people to watch. We imagine that all of the producers are going to be eager to honor those fans to the best of their ability.

Of course, there is also still a chance that this final season is not the end of the franchise, as there have been those reports here and there about a spin-off. Whether or not this happens is still a great unknown but at least for now, it is something to be aware of. The top priority appears to just be launching the remaining episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

