Blue Bloods season 14: Tom Selleck on show’s ending, legacy

We know that Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one, with the remaining eight episodes set to come your way in a matter of weeks.

So, how is the story going to end? There is a certain amount of mystery there, and there should be for a while. The one thing that we can at least say with confidence here is that the cast and crew did not want this to be the end of the road. So many of them expressed that over the past year, with Tom Selleck himself leading the charge.

As a matter of fact, the actor / executive producer made it clear to TV Insider that he, even still, wishes that the show got its proper respect for being such a massive hit for so long:

I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6 ! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, “Get off my lawn!” I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, “Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,” it would be almost impossible to believe. My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, “I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’” Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.

Why would CBS even cancel it? It feels like money was a primary reason, but we do still think there is a chance that a spin-off does happen at some point. It may just take a long period of time for some news on that to actually surface.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

