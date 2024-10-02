Blue Bloods season 14 finale: A long-awaited meeting?

In just over two weeks, we are finally going to see the second part of Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS. Are you ready for that? There are eight episodes remaining and we’re sure that they will be a healthy mix of what we love, plus a few other surprises as well.

One thing that certainly feels clear at this point is that if you love the entire Reagan family together, you will love where things are going at the end of the story. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade notes that “Joe Hill is back and integral” during the remaining episodes; meanwhile, “Nicky Reagan-Boyle and both of the boys,” in Sean and Jack, are also going to turn up. Wade notes that there will be an answer “in the final episode” as to whether or not Joe will finally meet on-screen two of his cousins in Jack and Nicky who he seemingly has not to this point.

We recognize fully that in the grand scheme of thing with this show, you can view this as rather inconsequential. However, at the same time we do think there is a certain amount of value that comes with being able to see Joe, Nicky, and Jack together. It’s just a reminder of different eras of the show colliding with each other, as the latter two characters have barely been around over the past couple of years.

As for why this has not happened as of yet, the simplest explanation is that it is tied to logistics, scheduling, and of course budget. Blue Bloods already needed a lot of their main cast members to take a pay cut for the show to even come back for a season 14 in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

