Blue Bloods season 14: Bridget Moynahan sad show is ending

Next month the remainder of Blue Bloods season 14 is going to arrive on CBS and, of course, everyone may be feeling rather sad about it. Who actually wants to see the show conclude?

Well, we have noted in the past that the cast of the show wanted to keep things going, and the end of the story seems to be more tied to the network’s own wants and priorities. Cost may have been a part of the decision, despite the cast already taking a pay cut to come back in season 14. There have been rumors already about a spin-off, with the idea even being mentioned at one point by a Paramount executive. Yet, nothing has been confirmed on that at present.

Speaking to People Magazine, Erin Reagan herself in Bridget Moynahan had the following to say about the state of things and the present goodbye:

“I think we’re all a little disappointed … We’ve had such a good time. We all want to be there. It’s a real loss … This was our daily lives for 14 years. And we’ve all experienced together major life moments together, whether it’s births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we’ve had it all together.”

Moynahan also shares a moment to the publication where Tom Selleck stuck around to watch Donnie Wahlberg’s final scene with her, even though he had already wrapped his work as Frank. It was another subtle reminder of the family atmosphere that had been formed here over the years, where everyone loved and looked after each other.

There are only eight episodes remaining in the season / series and yet, we anticipate that there are emotional moments ahead in almost all of them! At the same time, we also don’t think the show will deviate much from what it has been over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

