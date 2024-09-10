Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Life Sentence’ details!

For those who have not heard as of yet, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Life Sentence.” This is the first episode since the first part of the season aired in May, and it only feels right that there is a lot of drama across the board, right?

Well, let’s just collectively remember here that some of the best episodes of the show are the ones where you see multiple Reagans end up colliding with each other in some surprising ways. That could be the case here, mostly because of what is happening with Erin and Danny.

Want a few more details on that, plus a list of notable guest stars? Then go ahead and check out the official Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are glad to see so many familiar faces back at this point in the show, with of course Kearns being an especially great foil for Frank. We don’t tend to see him more than once or twice a season but whenever it happens, it does tend to stand out. After all, he has the authority to be able to challenge Frank.

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11?

What part of this storyline intrigues you the most? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments for some other updates.

