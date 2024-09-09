Blue Bloods season 14: Major Peter Hermann arc ahead?

We knew that you were going to see Peter Hermann return at some point on Blue Bloods season 14 — with that being said, his part as Jack may be a bit more substantial than anyone would have expected!

According to a new report from TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade noted that Hermann “is back in a significant way” as the character. We know that there are a lot of professional reasons for the character to be around given his status as an attorney. However, are there reasons for some romantic reasons at the same time? We do think that there’s a chance that you end up seeing some sort of potential endgame for him and his ex Erin, especially since the writers have flirted with it over the past few years in general.

To go along with this at the moment, Wade also noted that there is a particularly good chance that you are going to see some other familiar faces show up here at some point:

“Everybody that the audience loved, and that we thought contributed to storytelling, we found a way to bring them in.”

Of course, we are excited to see a lot of these cameos, especially since there are some people who we have not had an opportunity to show up all that much as of late. Because Wade and the producers knew that this was going to be the final season, they did have a unique opportunity to approach it as such. That is not something that everyone always gets the time to do, so it’s easy to just sit back and be grateful that this chance is going to present itself now.

(With this being said, we’re still hoping for a last-minute revival — how can we not?)

Related – Learn more about the Blue Bloods series finale, including a few other details all about what else is next

What do you most want to see on the rest of Blue Bloods season 14 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







