Blue Bloods season 14: Bridget Moynahan on final family dinner

There are so many different things worth looking forward to when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 — after all, the end is near! There are only eight episodes remaining and because of that, it does feel clear like there are going to be some big moments.

Of course, the one that may make the biggest one at all could come with the final family dinner. This has been a key part of the series from the very beginning, and we imagine that for the finale, there could be both a celebratory and emotional aspect to the story ahead. We’re going to have as many tissues as possible on standby, as we tend to think that they will be much-needed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, star Bridget Moynahan had the following to say about what the end of the story will look like:

“There’s some nice revelations in that last episode of season 14 that wrap up at that family dinner … For us to go out on such a special family dinner on our last episode, I think will resonate with the fans.”

We know that Bridget, just like many other cast members, wanted the show to continue; remember that many performers already took a pay cut even to make season 14 happen in the first place. While this is going to be the end of Blue Bloods as we know it, don’t rule out the possibility that we are going to still see something more in another form down the road. There is a chance that something could be announced before the end of the original series; however, there is no indication that the finale is going to be setting up any other project down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

