Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: Any major job changes ahead?

We know that heading into the remainder of Blue Bloods season 14, there have been questions aplenty as to possible job changes. Are you going to see characters end up in different positions by the end of the series finale?

We do recognize that for many viewers, there have been questions as to if Frank would retire at some point; or, if someone like Jamie, Eddie, or Danny was going to get a promotion to set up a new part of their lives. Based on what we are hearing now from showrunner Kevin Wade, it does not appear as though any of that is going down.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade indicated that there was a pretty clear decision made here to just give viewers more of what they know nearing the end of the series:

“It seemed to me to be kind of a fool’s errand to promise something that you, by definition, wouldn’t be delivering on [in job changes] … Putting somebody in a new job, but you’ll never see them again? No, we just had them do the jobs they’ve been doing all these years and doing them, hopefully, as well as they ever did them.”

We tend to think that a lot of the strategy behind the plan for these final episodes was making it possible in the event that there was a season 15 does the road. While we’re not sure that there is going to be one in its current form, there is always a chance at a spin-off! We do think that the series finale will be perhaps a bit more impactful than your standard episode of the show, but we also don’t think there will be some huge transformation when it comes to the format here.

