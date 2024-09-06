Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: Early series finale tease

In a little bit more than a month, you are going to have a chance to see the return of Blue Bloods season 14 with its final episodes. Because this show has been such a staple for so many years, it is somewhat of a surprise to think that we are actually going to be seeing a series finale.

Is it possible that the story of the Reagan family continues with a spin-off? It feels possible but for now, we have to consider where we are to be the end of a significant era. It will at least be the conclusion of the stories we’ve seen in their current form.

Of course, it is hard to get specifics on a final episode so far in advance, but it is clear already that showrunner Kevin Wade took the challenge seriously of wrapping things up. Speaking to TVLine, he indicates that he has had conversations about the subject for many years now:

“I mean, if you’re on for 14 years, in at least four or five of those years you started out a season going, ‘This could be the last one,’ just as a numbers game … So, I’ve thought about it a lot, along with my colleagues. [Longtime executive producer] Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and I would talk about it a lot over the seasons.”

Wade also mentions in here that he and the entire team did take some nods from the final episodes of past seasons when coming up with an arc:

“To me, the Blue Bloods season finales that worked best were where we found a crime or criminals or a situation for all the Reagans to work together on — separately but together … And we did that [here] … We have four different stories but all are aimed at solving or preventing the same crimes.”

One more thing we are confident in right now is that, of course, there will be another family dinner scene … and that this could end up being the most emotional one yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

