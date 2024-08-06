Blue Bloods season 15: Donnie Wahlberg on possible future

Is there still any hope at all for Blue Bloods after the upcoming final season? For now, there are certainly a lot of questions! However, at the same time nothing has been confirmed … though the rumor mill has been going into overdrive for a while.

Just consider some of the following: A Paramount executive has already noted that there are possible spin-offs being looked at. Meanwhile, there have also been claims that once upon a time, there were talks about a possible spin-off featuring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny. Yet, there was not anything when it comes to public traction on the idea.

Could that be changing? Well, let’s just say that Donnie himself seems be open to more? After all, the actor recently told the following to fans (per Instagram) in regards to his potential future:

“Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods [already], and it’ll air starting in October. Maybe there’ll be something else after that. I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works … so maybe something awesome will happen.”

For the time being, we will at least go ahead and say this: Of the main Reagans, Danny makes perhaps more sense than almost anyone given that his character feels malleable enough to anchor a show, no matter the environment. Also, Donnie is a big enough star for it! Beyond that, we’ve said that Joe Hill (Will Hochman) would make at least some sense, given that he has been extremely popular in a short amount of time and you can move him without necessarily changing the core dynamic of the show all that much.

All we hope right now is that if there is a spin-off, we’ll have a chance to hear about it before the end of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

