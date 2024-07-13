Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date revealed at CBS

If you are excited to see Blue Bloods season 14 play out later this year? Well, we have at least one thing to share that could add to the overall level of hype!

Today, CBS confirmed in a press release that the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series is going to be back with more new episodes moving into Friday, October 18 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is a little bit later of a return for the show than we would have expected … so what is the reasoning for that?

Well, if we are to break this down in a little more of a minute fashion, CBS is clearly looking to wait past the September releases on other networks and try to have fewer breaks during the season. They also may be aware that as temperatures cool, more and more people watch television live and there could be financial benefits to the change as well.

No matter what, there are eight episodes of Blue Bloods remaining that we can look forward to, with the final one of course being the epic and emotional series finale. All of them have already been filmed, so really they can be scheduled whenever the network wants.

When will the series finale be?

We will break this down further in a later article but for now, let’s just say that it is still theoretically possible that CBS could air it before the end of the year. It wouldn’t arrive earlier than December, though — that aspect of things is not going to change.

Speaking on change, will there be a lot of alterations of the story with Blue Bloods coming to a close? Ultimately, we’d be a little bit surprised, largely because there’s not that much of a reason to push hard in that direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including the latest spin-off discussion

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







