Blue Bloods season 14: The earliest spin-off possibility

If you missed the big news earlier, it seems like there’s a chance for a Blue Bloods spin-off to happen at some point down the road. However, it is not something that CBS Studios is looking to hurry along at all.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say at present. There are eight more episodes that have been shot for the Tom Selleck drama, and those will air later this year. It also appears as though telling stories exclusive to this show will be top priority, and that the producers and writers are not going to be too eager to shoehorn a spin-off into anything as of yet. If one happens, it could be contemplated later on.

What we are getting at here in the end is that CBS will likely use much of the rest of the year to think about if there is an idea within this universe that makes sense. We tend to think that Joe Hill is the character who would be the most upwardly mobile, and it also feels like Will Hochman does have leading man potential. It would not split up the core Reagans, and also allow him the opportunity to tell a story that is exclusively his own — something that could attract new viewers, as well.

Based on the current timeline, if there is a spin-off the earliest you could theoretically expect it is moving into the fall of 2025. The network already has their plans set for the 2024-25 season, and what would be interesting is in the event we get spin-offs to both Blue Bloods and Fire Country both on the air next fall. In theory, that could be in the cards given that Sheriff Country already has a showrunner and is set for the 2025-26 season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

