Blue Bloods season 14: Were there Danny Reagan spin-off talks?

It was weeks ago when we first heard an inkling about a possible Blue Bloods spin-off — and now, we’ve heard a little bit more! With that being said, it does not appear as though there are any immediate plans for more of the franchise.

In a new interview piece at Deadline with CBS Studios President David Stapf, it is noted that there had been “talk” about a Danny Reagan spin-off starring Donnie Wahlberg; however, it did not “materialize” at the end of the day. Take that for what you will; it may just be as simple as there being some ideas floated behind the scenes. Obviously, if fans are talking about it on the outside, producers and the studio have at least bounced the idea around internally.

Stapf comments in the interview that above all else, the goal for a spin-off here is getting the right idea together:

“We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon but it’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved … We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

The clear takeaway here is that the remainder of Blue Bloods season 14 will probably not directly set another spin-off up, and it is something to be considered more down the line. We also tend to think that a Danny series led by Wahlberg is still possible, but a specific idea may need to be solidified first. Nobody seems to be in a hurry to rush anything along.

