Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date: July update

What are the chances that we get some sort of Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date between now and the end of July? On the surface, it feels like there is a pretty strong likelihood … but is it guaranteed?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that, at least for the time being, nothing has changed when it comes to the crime drama returning this fall. That was the plan back when season 14 was confirmed to be the final one, with the remaining eight coming out before the end of the year.

If we are to believe that CBS is going to follow past patterns when it comes to releasing the return dare for Blue Bloods, then it is fair to say that we are going to get a lot more news on a return date and sooner rather than later. Why wouldn’t we? The sooner that CBS shares it, the faster they can start promotion — not that we expect all that much leading into October. In the meantime, it does feel like there are some other priorities and things that they will hype up more in the summer.

The remaining episodes for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series are arguably going to have a few slightly bigger swings creatively than normal. However, at the same time we don’t imagine that the writers are going to do anything that is too crazy or fundamentally different from what we’ve seen in the past. Blue Bloods has built a very specific audience for a key reason, and that is stories built in nostalgia, family, and the NYPD. This will be the focus here from start to finish, and any additional surprise we get will be considered a bonus when the dust eventually settles.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

