Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg reflects after filming

As many of you may be aware at the moment, filming has wrapped up for the Blue Bloods series finale in New York City. It will still be months before the show returns to CBS, but that just means that there will be more time for promotion and also reflection from some of the people most involved with the show over the years.

So what does that mean today? Well, we have a pretty special bit of writing from Donnie Wahlberg as he looks back at his time as Danny Reagan. In a new post on Instagram, he explained what it was like shooting one of his final family dinner scenes earlier this month:

I’ve taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility. It’s been a wonderful adventure. One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all. I’m so thankful. None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don’t allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality. Nor would it happen without the support greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again.

Donnie was one of many people who were outspoken about wanting there to be a season 15, but CBS has already rejected such ideas. Paramount does still seem to be entertaining the idea of a spin-off, but they have not said all too much yet about what that could be about, let alone potentially who would end up starring in it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

