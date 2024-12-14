Outlander season 7 episode 12: Is Lord John Grey dead?

Coming out of Outlander season 7 episode 12 on Starz this week, we understand questions about Lord John Grey. In particular, we are talking about his fate. Was this character actually killed off, strange as that may seem?

Well, we know that David Berry’s character having to run through the woods — amidst grave danger and gunshots — is a cause for great concern. It also caps off what we would describe as a particularly terrible hour for him. Remember for a moment Jamie’s rage towards him; or, what happened with William. While he was angry at so many for keeping the secret of his parentage, Lord John was at the top of his list.

While there are so many different ways in which the story of Lord John evolved over the hour, the biggest thing that we want to hammer home is simply this: We tend to believe that he is alive. The character does not die here in the books, and he is one of the most important non-Frasers within the entire Diana Gabaldon universe. Killing him off here would limit future possibilities, and he is one of the most layered and fascinating people that the show has. It would be a mistake to take him out of the equation here.

Still, we do think that Lord John will remain a target from here on out due to a number of the various allegiances that he has. As for the Frasers himself, you do have to remember for a moment where they still sit within the Revolutionary War, one that does continue to ebb and flow over time. Obviously, we know how the conflict ends, but how are things going to change for this family moving into it?

