Fire Country season 3 episode 3 promo: Will Bode be kicked out?

As we prepare for Fire Country season 3 episode 3 on CBS next week, it seems like there is one story that will be front and center here. Things have to be about the necklace, right?

Well, at the end of episode 2, Jake discovered the necklace in Bode’s locker, one that proved that the story he told about Gil, who he treated alongside Gabriela, was not entirely accurate. It is a secret that they decided to carry together but just like some mistakes were made out in the field, it is clear that there were also some mistakes made here in terms of handling it after the fact. Why didn’t Bode just dispose of the necklace? He certainly would be in a better spot that he’s in now.

After all, Jake is now implicated in what is a pretty elaborate scheme, and if this ever comes out to anyone else, everyone’s future could be on the line. As it stands, Max Thieriot’s character risks being thrown out of the program, right when he was about to get his chance at becoming a full-time firefighter. All of this is going to be tricky and test relationships — which, for the record, could be one of the huge themes for the upcoming back of episodes here in general.

Remember what else is happening here, as well – one of the bigger stories moving forward now is inevitably going to be tied to Gabriela and Manny, who is back on his way to Three Rock. There is a lot of pain there, both in terms of what Manny’s done and his attitude about it after the fact. Meanwhile, you also have Jake having to contend with what may be happening with Gen moving forward. This show is going to keep things messy, and it does not feel like that is going to change anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see on Fire Country season 3 episode 3, based on the preview?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







