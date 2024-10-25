Fire Country season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Diane Farr directs!

There are a number of interesting stories to think about entering Fire Country season 3 episode 3 over on CBS; where do we start?

Well, the most important thing to perhaps note here is that Diane Farr is making her directorial debut! We know that this may not matter as much in terms of the story, but that is a huge achievement that likely required a great deal of preparation behind the scenes in order to accomplish. We also wonder if it will become somewhat of an annual occasional for the actress. (We recognize that there is no season 4 renewal as of yet, but it does feel like somewhat of a foregone conclusion.)

Now, why not set the stage for the story ahead? Go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 3 synopsis right now:

“Welcome to the Cult” – Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Diane Farr directed the episode.

The Bode / Gabriela storyline is easily the one that we are the most excited to see here, especially since we anticipate the show steadily moving forward in time here. Just remember for a moment that a lot of the two-part premiere took place immediately after the events of last season, and we’re sure that there is going to be some sort of jump in the reasonably near future.

How much is still ahead?

Well, to keep things blunt, a lot! This is a show with a far larger episode order than what it had in season 2, and that makes us think that we are going to see a lot of particular spotlights over time.

