Fire Country season 3: Max Thieriot teases Sheriff Country

For those who are unaware, a Fire Country spin-off titled Sheriff Country is coming; however, you will be waiting a while to see it! The plan here is to bring the Morena Baccarin series to the air in the 2025-26 season, but you will see and hear a little bit more about it before then. The former Firefly / Gotham star could be appearing this season, and we hope that over time, there will be a chance to see some other cast members turn up here, as well.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and pose another big question, shall we? To be specific, let’s talk about what exactly makes this show stand out.

Even though Sheriff Country is still some time from production, co-creator and Fire Country star Max Thieriot is on board here as an executive producer. With this in mind, he knows a good bit about some of the plans! Just check out what he had to say per Us Weekly:

“We get to see a different part of Edgewater and get to meet different characters who live in this town and this community that we wouldn’t normally meet … Just getting to see a different side of the town is going to be really fun. It’s going to give us a more complete understanding of this community and this town and these people. I just think it’s going to make the world feel more whole in a weird way.”

Of course, when the show eventually premieres, we do think that there is a chance that we will see a lot of crossovers — be prepared for that. Know that there is also a potential second spin-off in the works featuring Jared Padalecki as Camden, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

