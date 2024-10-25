FROM season 3 episode 6: What is Victor’s next move?

In a little over 24 hours there will be a chance to see FROM season 3 episode 6 on MGM+ — so what story will be paramount?

Well, let’s just note that there could be many pivotal stories present within this hour, but the one we want to discuss first and foremost is tied to Victor — and why wouldn’t it be? Just remember that the end of this past episode, he was a part of a pretty fantastic and emotional reunion. He and Henry are now around each other again, and that feels like an opportunity where their halves can become whole again. There is something so exciting about that and yet, there are also significant causes for concern.

As we prepare for the next episode, it feels almost foolish to sit here and say that the two are going to be anywhere near close to being on the same page. It is true that they may be happy to be around each other and yet, we have to be cognizant of some other things, as well. Take, for starters, the fact that they hardly speak the same language; meanwhile, Henry barely understands the town. Sure, he has seen all of Miranda’s paintings over time, but there is a clear difference between seeing a lot of those and then living out within the metaphorical walls of this community.

In addition to everything going on between these two men, remember this, as well: Victor has another major priority on this upcoming episode, at least in theory. If he really thinks that tracking down Jasper is going to help the community, how long can he really afford to wait on that? It really feels like this is central to the remainder of the story.

