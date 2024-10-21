FROM season 3 episode 6 promo: What does Tabitha see?

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 6 on MGM+ this weekend, is the chaos and uncertainty going to grow? Based on what we are seeing right now, it seems as though there is one clear answer can share: Absolutely.

After all, the death of Dale really makes one thing abundantly clear — not everyone is going to be leaving the town the same exact way. He is gone and yet, it feels like there are certain symbols and things that are still important. The bottle tree is one of them, but what does it mean?

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, Jade is going to continue to do whatever he can to get answers, but he is warned that he may need to sober up in order to ensure that he gets somewhere. Tabitha may be there for him since she has been so far, but there are some other problems that she could be dealing with. Take the following: Is someone else in the house with her and Ethan? Based on the end of the preview, there is at least something upstairs that is going to freak her out. Could it be Thomas? We know that there’s a lot of uncertainty after hearing his voice — but remember that just because he is present, it does not mean that he is actually real.

Finally, it appears as though Victor could actually be working with his father Henry, and we sure hope that they are going to be able to get answers together. One of the things that Victor is searching for right now is the dummy Jasper, who may not actually be that much of a dunny at all…

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 6 over on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

