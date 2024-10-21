FROM season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Fatima & Ellis’ big decision

Next week on FROM season 3 episode 6, there’s one thing you should not be shocked about at all: Things will get worse. Dale is seemingly gone, characters are spiraling, and we also know that there are still those monsters coming out at night.

For every person in the town, though, there could be different issues that are front of mind. For Fatima at this point, it understandably has to be about her baby. What in the world is going on here with it? There are those theories out there that her baby may be evil; however, you could argue that this is just what the town wants her to believe! One thing that we’ve certainly become attune to over time is that this community tends to manifests some of its residents’ worst fears; for Fatima, the idea of something being wrong with her child would have to be high up on the list.

If you want to get more insight about what this character is going to be doing moving forward, go ahead and check out the FROM season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Fatima and Ellis make a big decision about her pregnancy; Boyd fears for the future of his family; Tensions rise in the Matthews house; Randall opens up to Marielle about his fears.

We will admit that personally, one of our other fears is that Randall could spark some sort of revolt against Boyd. While the storyline was somewhat on the back-burner in episode 5, we do think that he’s going to stew over what he thinks was a significant betrayal on Boyd’s part for a while. He is not the sort to let something go, especially when it comes to the idea that he was left to die, regardless of the reason.

Where do you think that the story is going to go as we prepare for FROM season 3 episode 6 over on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

