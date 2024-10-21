FROM season 3 episode 5: Is Dale dead?

One of the things we’ve certainly come to know over the years about FROM at MGM+ is rather simple: They have no issue killing people off. In the premiere, we lost Tian-Chen; now, it appears as though we’ve lost Dale.

What killed the guy off in season 3 episode 5? If you were to pinpoint one thing as the central cause here, you could almost say it was his own ambition. The moment that he heard about Tabitha’s escape, one thought came into his mind: Shouldn’t this work for everyone? It is why he was so intent on making it to that bottle tree and, despite the protests of others, going through it.

Unfortunately, Dale learned the hard way that the rules don’t apply the same to everyone in FROM-ville, as soon after he found himself encased within cement and effectively dead within the local pool. It was one of the more shocking ways for someone to go on this show, but it also does present a pretty valuable message to everyone within the town: Don’t draw any assumptions about how to escape. Meanwhile, for Boyd this is a message that may work in his favor … though he clearly did not want things to go this way. He tried to convince everyone in the town during this episode to listen to him and not be aggressively reckless; unfortunately, not everyone wanted to listen.

Because of Tabitha’s experiences, of course we think that everyone will continue to try to find ways to get out of the town — we understand why they would! However, this entire storyline is yet another reminder that everyone has to be thoughtful and patient in how they choose to go about it.

What did you think about the events of FROM season 3 episode 5?

Are you sad to see Dale go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

