Teacup season 1 episode 7: Who is Assassin now?

In just a handful of days on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see Teacup season 1 episode 7, plus episode 8 along with it! This is a two-episode finale that should provide a number of answers and some stunning reveals. Of course, there is one question that stands out above all others: Who is Assassin? Or, rather, who are they inhabiting at this point?

We should go ahead and note first and foremost here that Ellen seemingly is no longer the host — that is, unless the alien has gone dormant for whatever reason. This means that they could be somewhere else out there, and we know that the big group scene was about trying to find who (or where) the person is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

We’ll already go out on a limb here and say that one of our biggest suspects at this point has to been McNab, mostly because the cruel irony of the situation. This is someone who has already lost a great deal over the course of his life due to the aliens, so to see a particularly terrible one inhabit him is the stuff of nightmares.

If not McNab, you can easily make the argument here that the alien is inhabiting someone in that room, and much of the finale could almost be akin to a roundtable game of whodunnit where you see everyone go around in a circle and profess their supposed innocence. Or, paranoia could get the best of them and someone could die. If the whole intention of this show is to really be a work of horror, isn’t this something that has to happen? Has it really been terrible enough as of yet?

Related – Be sure to get some more news Teacup, including some discussions about a possible season 2

What do you think we are going to see uncovered / revealed in Teacup season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







