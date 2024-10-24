Teacup season 2: Could a renewal happen? EP explains

As we prepare for the final two episodes of Teacup season 1 next week, this is the perfect time to look ahead. Is a season 2 actually going to happen?

When you have a show like this, there may be a part of you that likes to think that there is a beginning, middle, and end — and for good reason! We want answers aplenty to a lot of the larger questions here, whether it be the aliens, their hosts, and also how everything works. This is also a streaming show, and we know that not all of these out there are destined to have some incredibly long runs.

Well, for the time being, here is what can be said — there is at least a chance of more within the world of this show, but it really comes down to what Peacock wants. Speaking to SFX, showrunner Ian McCulloch 100% makes it clear that he is down to do more of the series — even though there is not a specific idea right now:

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know what happens in season 2. And I don’t know what happens in season 3. But I know that the stakes are high enough. The challenge will be, how do you keep it the same show? But I think you’ll see at the end of the season: ‘Oh, okay, I see where they’re going.’ If we were so lucky, then we’ll dive back in.”

Odds are, it will be easier to know if a season 2 is happening or not within a couple of months, especially since not all of these shows are watched right away. The fear with Teacup is mostly that there will be some who spoil the twists in advance, which could cause some people to not watching, thinking that they already know the story and with that, it is meaningless.

Do you think there is a chance that a Teacup season 2 ends up happening at Peacock?

