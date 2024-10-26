Dancing with the Stars 33 week 7: Who will be eliminated?

You are going to be seeing Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 7 arrive on ABC next week — so with that, who is in the most danger?

Well, last week it felt like the most likely contenders were Phaedra Parks and Dwight Howard, and that eventually led to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star being booted. She had a nice run, but it also did feel like it was around the right time. So, with that, is Dwight next?

If you are talking about pure skill, the NBA star is clearly the weakest dancer remaining. He still has potential, but there are massive limitations put upon him by his size. Daniella Karagach is arguably one of the best choreographers on the show, but that may only go so far when it comes to ensuring that the two of them stick around.

The other problem facing Dwight at this point is that most of the remaining dancers have all had breakout performances, with maybe two exceptions. When it comes to Jenn Tran, you have someone with Bachelor Nation at her side. Meanwhile, Stephen Nedoroscik is fresh off the Olympics and seems like he’s really close to hitting another level when it comes to his performances. We have a hard time thinking that Dwight makes it further than either one of them but, at the same time, stranger things have happened.

As for who the favorite is to win right now…

Chandler Kinney is the best dancer remaining — that is something that we feel pretty confident in. However, at the same time Joey Graziadei is close behind, and we do think he had the most memorable routine of the entire season courtesy of that Tarzan dance with Jenna Johnson. We imagine a back-and-forth happening for at least the next couple of weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

