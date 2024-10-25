Found season 2 episode 5 promo: Gabi’s difficult decision

Next week, you are going to have a chance to check out Found season 2 episode 5 on NBC next week — and with that comes a big problem.

From the very start of the series, it’s been clear that Sir does deserve a use to Gabi: He has helped her to find missing people. It is not something that she loves and yet, it is something that has come with the complicated territory that is her life. She has to figure out a way to keep solving cases at this point … so is she going to have to make a deal with the devil to do that?

If you already saw the preview for what lies ahead next week, then you know already that Gabi is being forced to ask some of these questions already. Sir is seemingly willing to “help” her with a case that seems to be on the brink of disaster … but she knows that it comes with a cost. The guy is out in the wind, and working with him may mean having to hide other secrets.

We know that a lot of this is a vicious cycle for Shanola Hampton’s character, just as we know that what is bad for her as a character may also be compelling for us as viewers. This has been the primary push-and-pull of this show for a little while and we do hope that at some point, we do think the dynamics could change. For the sake of this season, though, the biggest shift may just be that Sir is not in the basement. She may not want his help, but there is the question of whether the good in working with him will, at least at this point, start to outweigh some of the harm that comes with it.

