Found season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The manhunt continues

Next week on Found season 2 episode 5, let’s just say one thing first and foremost: Everything is set to intensify. After all, Sir is still out there! Everyone wants to find him, and we imagine that Lacey would be more eager to get revenge than just about anyone.

So, how is that going to happen? The most reasonable way is just to ensure that justice is served, but within the world of the Shanola Hampton show, the idea of that alone is a little bit complicated. There are a lot of various twists and turns that are going to be coming up, and you have to just be prepared for that.

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 5 synopsis with all sorts of other insight on what lies ahead:

10/31/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Margaret reopens a teenage girl’s missing person case after a 4-year-old unidentified boy appears in the D.C. area. Lacey recalls a memory from her kidnapping that leads to a clue in the manhunt for Sir. Gabi makes plans to right her wrongs. TV-14

All of this sounds enormously compelling but at the same time, can Gabi really do this over the course of just a single episode? That’s a crazy thing to consider given that for most of season 1, she was using Sir in order to ensure that she solved cases. There is still that twisted relationship at the center of the show, one where he can be useful to her in certain situations. She may hate it, but does it matter? He is likely going to be a part of the show for however long it lasts. There is still a lot to come this season, so we really just have to wait and see how all the individual threads are going to evolve.

