Found season 2 spoilers: EP on Gabi, Sir dynamic

We recognize fully that there may be a number of questions out there entering the Found season 2 premiere over at NBC. What’s one of the biggest? Well, that is as simple as learning how Gabi and Sir are going to continue to go back and forth.

In the first season, their fraught connection was clear and tangible, given that she had him stored away in the basement. This meant that the two almost certainly would be spending time together, but their relationship was still complicated and full of pain.

Now, given that Sir is on the run, how much are things going to change? Well, speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is some of what showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say:

That seesaw in their power dynamic that we saw in the basement, even though Sir was chained and in captivity, it didn’t necessarily mean that Gabi was always the one in power. He still had an incredible ability to manipulate, and now they’re doing that on a bigger playground. That seesawing power dynamic between them continues in Season 2 in a way that we’re allowed to expand. Just because Sir is on the loose doesn’t mean he’s always the one in control and in power, just like when he was in captivity didn’t mean Gabi was always the one in control and power. Now we get to have more fun because we’re playing in a bigger sandbox. Because he’s out in the world, able to pop up whenever he feels like it, and that’s been very exciting to write.

The hard part of this entire story for Gabi has been her recognition that while she may hate Sir (and for good reason), he has had a major role when it comes to solving multiple cases. Can a terrible person still be helpful, and how much pain does Gabi have to subject herself too along the way? There is a lot still to consider here…

