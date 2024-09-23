Found season 2 premiere spoilers: All about Gabi’s mission

When the Found season 2 premiere arrives on NBC in just a matter of a week and a half, make no mistake: Gabi wants revenge. Not only that, but she is going to be doing almost everything that she can to make that happen.

Just remember here that following the events of the season 1 finale, Lacey is in danger. Doesn’t it feel like a sure thing that Shanola Hampton’s character will do whatever she can to find her — and also stop Sir? All of that seems inevitable right now.

Speaking to TV Insider, Hampton made it pretty clear the sort of emotional headspace her character is going to be in at the start of the season — not that there is any reason to be surprised:

“Listen, Lacey is Gabi’s sister. Now that he has crossed that line, she is on a mission … There will be no hesitancy at all for doing anything to stop him. There is a fear there of what he may do. He is always lurking somewhere in her, but him paying for what he [might do] to Lacey is at the top of list to make happen.”

We’ve said this before, but for better (and mostly) for worse, Sir is going to remain a vital part of Gabi’s life. He has prove useful in some cases, but is also a source of tremendous trauma. Is he going to be leaving anytime soon? Don’t count on it, given that Hampton told the publication “I do not do this show without him … There is no show without Sir.” That may be hard to hear for people who root for Gabi’s happiness, but this is a drama at the end of the day! The conflict and the tension are one of the reasons why this story can thrive.

