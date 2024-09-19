Found season 2 trailer: Are Sir and Gabi ‘partners’?

Leading into the premiere on NBC next month, a new Found season 2 trailer has surfaced — what is there to be excited about here?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: Sir is out in the wind, and it is easy to say that he’s ready to create a world of problems for Gabi. For starters, Lacey has seemingly been taken; also, Sir is ready to use her as leverage.

Remember in the end here that there is one particular thing that Sir wants more than anything else: Gabi. Or, to be more specific, he wants Gabi on his terms. His twisted mind thinks that they have some sort of cosmic connection that he refuses to deny.

As to how he is going to cause problems for Shanola Hampton’s character, it’s simple: First and foremost, it was revealed in the trailer (watch here) that she is going to be forced to confess about all of the time in which she had Sir locked up. Beyond that, Sir is going to propose a rather terrible offer that they partner up. After all, he feels responsible for helping her solve all of those cases — which creates a pretty massive problem. There are results to their twisted collaboration in a way.

From what we have heard already, season 2 of Found is going to be so much more in-depth with more episodes and, of course, more drama. We are infinitely eager to see where things go … while also worried at the same time? we would love nothing more than to see Gabi find a certain element of happiness and yet, it does not feel like that is coming anytime soon. It is really hard to imagine it ever will so long as Sir is going to be around in her life.

