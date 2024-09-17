Found season 2 premiere spoilers: Stopping the spiral

Come Thursday, October 3, the Found season 2 premiere is going to be coming to NBC. Want to know more about it?

Well, let’s start off here by reminding you that the end of season 1 suggested that Lacey was in grave danger due to Sir, who is now loose and on the run. As a character, what drives him is somewhat complicated. It would be easy to assume that he would just take off now into the abyss after everything that happened last season; however, freedom has been shown to not be the thing that matters to him the most. This is someone who needs to be tied to Gabi in some way, just as he also craves a great deal of control. This is something that we imagine will continue to be a part of the story, as well, as we move forward.

Want to learn a little bit more about the next big episode? Well, here’s the thing — NBC isn’t teasing too much of the immediate aftermath to the cliffhanger. Instead, we just have reminders that a lot of people are going to be emotionally reeling. Go ahead and check out the full Found season 2 premiere synopsis below, per TVLine:

“Missing While Bait” — Gabi and her team at Mosely & Associates begin to spiral amid Gabi’s shocking revelation. Lacey’s childhood flashbacks begin to resurface, providing vital clues as Sir remains at large.

Now, we do think that somehow, we will see Gabi and Sir continue to be in one another’s orbit after this episode, mostly because that is the thing that makes the most sense for the story. It is awful to think about in so many ways and yet, it is paramount to the sort of show that this is. The writers have to emphasize this relationship as Gabi continues to find her way to help others.

