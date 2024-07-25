Found season 2 trailer shows Sir on the loose

As we prepare to see Found season 2 arrive on NBC this fall, it is clear already that we are going to see a very different dimension of the story.

What will that particular dimension look like? That is where things start to become more complicated. At the end of season 1, you saw Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character find his way out of prison; shortly after that, he made some of his first bold moves. One of the big ones involved breaking into Lacey’s home. The thing with this character is that he’s never going to be so inclined to go away; his singular obsession is Gabi, and he is going to do whatever he can to remain in her life. It does not matter if it comes at any particular cost to him; he will continue to do whatever it takes.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest Found season 2 trailer that elevates some of this to yet another level. It shows that Sir is going to continue to find ways to taunt Gabi, while at the same time she does whatever she can to try and locate him. This leads to press conferences and every person on her team being on high alert.

So what is going to make this all infinitely more complicated? Well, the simplest answer to this is the fact that in the midst of her doing whatever it is that she can here to locate Sir, there are still other cases that need to be solved — and ironically, her own archenemy could be useful for working to resolve some of them. That has always been one of the most complicated things about this show — Gabi may have to make a deal with the devil at times, even if she does not want to. Sir is one of the most traumatic figures within her life and because he is always around, there is simultaneously no real way for her to ever heal. You want to imagine that eventually, there will be a pathway for some of this to start to get better. However, there is also not much in the way of evidence that this will be happening soon.

Hopefully, Found season 2 is able to build on the greatness of what we saw the first go-around — there will be more episodes, so you at least know there are chances to expand on the world.

