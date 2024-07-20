Found season 2 spoilers: What is Sir’s endgame?

The second season of Found is currently set to premiere this fall, and of course, this is the sort of show that leads to many questions. How can it not, given the way that the season 1 finale wrapped up?

After all, consider the idea now that Sir is in the wind! If he is not around Gabi, does that mean that he is going to move on? Well, that answer is complicated, and it almost should be given that the character’s dynamic is really the heart of the story.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, here is some of what star Mark-Paul Gosselaar had to say about what his character’s endgame might be:

Any sort of connection that I can have with Gabrielle is good enough for Sir, whether that’s in the basement or out in the open.

With that in mind, know that Sir is not going anywhere, and he will most likely try to continue to be horrible and manipulative at each and every turn. This is what he does best, and he will not be doing too much to stray from that … even if Gabi probably wants nothing more than to be free.

We’ve said this before, but one of the most challenging aspects of a show like this is the simple fact that while we want Shanola Hampton’s character to be happy, she and Sir working around each other is the foundation for the story. How do you balance that? It certainly doesn’t feel like Sir is the sort of character who can be redeemed, so you are reliant more on the idea that Gabi simply has to find a way in order to use him to help other people who are in need.

