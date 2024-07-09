Found season 2 premiere date confirmed at NBC

If you have been wondering when we’d get an official chance to dive into Found season 2, rejoice in this: It’s now official!

Today, NBC confirmed that on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time (a new timeslot), the Shanola Hampton drama is going to be back for its latest batch of episodes. We do anticipate that there are going to be a lot of big stories that are told over the course of it, and with there being a much larger episode order this time around (as many as 22), that also increases the opportunities to learn more about the entire main cast.

So what will the second season be all about? There are of course plenty of possibilities that could be explored there, with one of the biggest being just what Sir did at the end of season 1, and then also how he remains in Gabi’s orbit. By no means are we rooting for this with her, but we also do have this realization that so much of the show is about unpacking her trauma and the complicated relationship the two share. It remains hard to imagine that it is ever going to get too far away from this core.

In the end, we just hope that this batch of episodes proves to be every bit as dramatic and interesting as what we got the first time around. Doing a show like this can be complicated, given that you do have to raise the stakes almost every season. Also, there is that complicated mixture of serialized and procedural stories that can be rather hard to achieve in its own way.

Fingers crossed now that moving into August, we will have a better chance to see what lies ahead here — especially since filming has been ongoing for so long.

