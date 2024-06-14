Found season 2 spoilers: Station 19 alum Danielle Savre joins

Just a matter of weeks following the end of Station 19, it looks like Danielle Savre has found a role for herself in the world of NBC’s Found.

According to a report coming in now from TVLine, the actress behind firefighter Maya Bishop is going to recur on the second season of the Shanola Hampton series. While there are not a lot of ton of details out there about what her role could be, our sentiment at present is that she could be either an asset or a foil to Gabi. This is a series that does put that character through her paces — that much is abundantly clear.

It is nice to see some of the actors from this show wasting no time in working to find other projects, and largely for one simple reason: Don’t they deserve that? We do tend to think so, and we hope that they all honestly have a chance to do something totally different from what they have before. We’d love to see Danielle play a character who is a little more sinister; or, watch someone else dive into straight-up comedy. This is a chance to show even more versatility, and there is a chance that a lot of people could dive further into pilot season for a role in the 2025-26 season.

While there may not be too many details out there right now on Found season 2, let’s just say that it begins in the wake of Sir’s escape and/or the dangerous situation that we saw there at the end of the first season. It does feel like the door is very-much open for us to be able to get more challenging material and while we’d love Gabi to find some happiness, it is not something that will come all that easily.

