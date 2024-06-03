Found season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

At what point is something more going to be said when it comes to Found season 2 over at NBC? Filming started earlier this year and at this point, a good chunk of the 22-episode story has already been filmed.

Is the dynamic between Gabi and Sir going to intensify? That feels inevitable, though the real question worth discussing more is how the show is going to work to incorporate the two of them moving forward. There is so much trauma there and without a doubt, it is healthier for Shanola Hampton’s character to be away from this guy. Yet, their dynamic is also critical to the story. How the writers manage to pull this off should prove pretty darn fascinating to watch.

Now if you are hoping to see the show back on NBC this month, you are going to be disappointed. Yet, there is still a reason for hope. Based on when the network typically reveals premiere dates for most of their shows, there is reason to think that one will be announced by the end of the month. If not then, think in terms of early July. The show itself should be back in late September or early October.

One other important thing to remember with Found season 2 is that the show will be shifting over to Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, right after the new season of Law & Order: SVU. Will it manage the same ratings that it did in season 1? That remains to be seen and, of course, it will be interesting to see how things play out. The one thing that you can at least count on here is that it’s pretty likely that the show will get another substantial promo tour — with it being a proven success now, NBC has incentive to keep that going!

