Found season 2 spoilers: Michael Cassidy on board

For those who are not aware, Found season 2 is currently in production — so what more can we say about Gabi’s future?

Well, sometimes in order to look ahead, we also have to look back — and that brings us to what we have to share within this piece.

According to a new report right now coming in from Deadline, Fatal Attraction actor Michael Cassidy is going to be playing “a grief counselor with controversial ties to Gabi’s past, who shows up to help in more ways than one.” Given some of what Gabi has gone through over the years, it is certainly fair to assume that there are a lot of different situations where a grief counselor could have been essential to her well-being. Of course, this is a show that could careen off in a number of different directions with a character like this, and the same goes for Sir. Their dynamic, dark and twisted as it is, serves as the focal point of the show a lot of the time.

At the end of season 1, it certainty did seem as though the dynamic between these characters is going to change forever. With that being said, is it really going to be the case? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are a lot of different ways season 2 could play out. This is a show where Gabi being in a really difficult spot emotionally is critical to the story; however, that never makes it altogether easy to watch. It is something that, for better or worse, we have already grown used to.

As we move forward in the story, we are sure that there will be a few case-of-the-week elements to go alongside what is going on with Sir. There is a pretty established formula behind the scenes and in the end, we’re not altogether certain that this is going to change. Why would it?

