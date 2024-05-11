Found season 2 premiere date: The latest from NBC

Are we getting closer to learning an official Found season 2 premiere date at NBC? We’d argue so, even if nothing is official at the same time.

So what do we know at this point? Well, let’s just put it in relatively simple terms courtesy of the network’s fall schedule release. You are going to be seeing the Shanola Hampton series back on Thursday nights starting this fall at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, in the place of Law & Order: Organized Crime (which previously held this position on the schedule).

Are we a little surprised about the change here in timeslot? Both yes and no. In a way, you can argue that the new timeslot makes an incredible amount of sense when you sit back and think for a moment about the content that Found brings to the table alongside the Law & Order franchise. Also, NBC clearly has a lot of faith in it to put it after SVU, the longest-running scripted primetime drama series of all time.

While there is no exact start date yet for the new season, all signs point to either late September or early October, provided that there is no IATSE strike or any other industry interruption later this year. (Hopefully, the AMPTP comes to their senses after what happened last year.) The plan for now does seem to be giving us a full 22 episodes of a second season, which is absolutely something that we welcome! We just have to wait and see now if this is something that actually ends up happening or not.

For the time being, what we at least know is that the second season is going to be about as intense story-wise as you could have ever expected. Just think about that shocking, Sir-centric cliffhanger that we had at the end of the first go-around.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way as we do inch closer to the premiere.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







