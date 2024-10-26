Sweetpea season 1 episode 4 spoilers: After the brawl…

Next week on Starz, you are going to be seeing Sweetpea season 1 episode 4 arrive — so what more can be said about it?

Well, the first thing to note here is probably the most unfortunate, as we are already at the halfway point of the season! It is crazy to imagine that, but we have to now prepare for an eventual endgame that could be both shocking and gory all at once.

Moving forward, the top story here is clearly the fact that Julia is not dead, despite all of Rhiannon’s attempts to lure her to her home and kill her. Yet, at the end of episode 3, you could argue that she still had ample opportunity to take her out … but is it really going to be that easy? This is where things get complicated, given that something could happen to interrupt the attempt on her life. Or, Julia could escape. Then again, if she gets out, doesn’t that also mean there is a good chance the police will be after Ella Purnell’s character immediately.

This is what makes this show so complicated — it feels like they’ve already pulled some of the toothpaste out of the tube.

Below, you can check out the full Sweetpea season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Rhiannon sets out to prove she’s not the loser she once was, until a revelation changes everything.

This description seems to at least suggest that Rhiannon is feeling good about herself no matter what happens with Julia … but will this come at a cost? There is no doubt that she feels empowered by killing and yet, she’s also getting increasingly reckless. Even when she isn’t killing at this point, she is doing things repeatedly that could land her in trouble.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweetpea season 1 episode 4 over at Starz?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

