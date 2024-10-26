Sweetpea season 1 episode 3: Is Julia Blenkingsopp dead?

If there is one clear that that we know about Rhiannon Lewis on Sweetpea, it is simply this: She hates Julia Blenkingsopp. She hates her so much, in fact, that she spent much of season 1 episode 3 devising a way to kill her.

Now, here is where we should note that the Ella Purnell series absolutely shocked us with what they brought to the table this week. We thought that Julia would be lured away from Rhiannon’s house before the end of the episode — wasn’t she meant to be the metaphorical final boss? This is who she blames for the majority of terrible things that have happened to her!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Sweetpea videos! More are coming all season.

Yet, in the closing minutes of this episode, Julia was lured inside, Rhiannon confessed to her past kills, and then a brutal fight ensued. She tried to kill her childhood rival, but in the closing seconds, it was clear that she failed. Julia is still alive, but her life hangs in the balance. She is still stuck in that house, and it does not appear like she has many ways of calling out for help. The only thing that she can hope for is that someone shows up or Rhiannon gets distracted.

Now, is there a way to convince Rhiannon to not kill Julia? We tend to think that she has to figure that out herself. If there’s a reason for her to change her mind at this point, it is rather simple: Julia has not fully taken accountability for what happened in the past. She may want that at this point before she makes another attempt, and that may help the real-estate agent to stay breathing for at least a little while longer.

Now, Rhiannon just better hope that Julia does not find a way to escape…

Related – Get more news on Sweetpea now, including what is going to be coming up next

Is there anything that surprised you over Sweetpea season 1 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







