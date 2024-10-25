Before season 1 episode 2: What happened to Lynn?

The first two episodes of Before on Apple TV+ are here — and let’s just say that there was a lot of fascinating stuff packed in.

First and foremost, can we praise Billy Crystal? There are a lot of comedic actors over the years to make a jump over to drama, whether it be an Adam Sandler, a Bob Odenkirk, or a Jim Carrey. Here, Crystal manages to bring some of the warmth from his comedies to child psychologist Eli, while at the same time a deep sense of sorrow. This is a man grieving the loss of his wife Lynn, who may have drowned in a bathtub, presumably be her own doing. Water plays a huge role in the symbology of the series, which also does raise some questions about what truly happened to Lynn, let alone what the connection is between Eli and his new patient Noah, a young child who turned up first at his house.

Here’s what we know about Noah at this point: Something happened to him in the past that was deeply traumatic, and it is something that he cannot quite recall. He knows a little bit of Dutch, he was silent for some time before meeting Eli, and he also draws repeatedly a farmhouse — one that seems to have a connection to Eli as well. What that means is one of the central mysteries here, especially when you get to the end of episode 2. Eli is trying to get Noah to open up during “The Angry Game,” only for the child to eventually say to him “you know what you did.”

What does this mean? You can argue that Eli may have killed Lynn himself; or, it is possible that he is just manifesting these thoughts from Noah, and the kid is not actually saying them at all. You should wonder if the point of view here is reliable or not, especially since Eli seems to having his fair share of ominous dreams…

Related – Be sure to get some more information regarding the next new Before episode

What did you think about the first two episodes of Before season 1 at Apple TV+?

Do you think that this is one of Crystal’s best roles in quite some time? Share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back — there are some other updates ahead..

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







