Lioness season 2: Prepare for premiere with new video

In just a matter of days, the premiere of Lioness season 2 is going to be here on Paramount+ — so is the wait going to be worth it? That’s the question that so many are left to wonder right now!

Obviously, there are a handful of different mysteries out there about the show, but the biggest one we’ll address is this: We do still think Cruz has a story to tell this time around. What that is remains to be seen, but she was in Texas for filming! We wouldn’t worry so much about that right now and instead, concern yourself more with what is happening amidst the larger story. Joe will be front and center with a new program, one that could require her to train a new operative.

So while we are enormously excited for what lies ahead, it is also important sometimes to take a look back — and this is what we’re excited to share now! If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that takes you through at least some of the larger story beats from the first go-around. Obviously, this is not a replacement for actually watching the show but at the same time, it’s a great chance to recall some key events.

Now that we’ve said this, we recognize that there are parts of season 2 that will feel like an entirely new story. That is, at least in part, to Joe bringing on a new operative and there being a separate mission. Yet, we don’t exactly think that Taylor Sheridan is building some pseudo-anthology here; there will be a lot of major stories from the first season that matter significantly. As for what those are … well, let’s just consider that a big mystery for now, shall we?

Lioness is one of our favorite shows that Sheridan has produced as of late; let’s just hope that the premiere lives up to the hype.

