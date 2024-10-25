Survivor 47 episode 7 spoilers: Who is on the outs?

As we prepare to check out Survivor 47 episode 7 on CBS next week, it totally feels like we are in a different spot within the game. Consider the circumstances! The merge is now official and, beyond just that, Rome is gone! His exit does open up the game to a lot of unpredictable situations, mostly because it is hard to say who the next target is going to be.

If there is one thing that we do know, though, it is that Andy may be feeling somewhat on the outs or at least confused after the last Tribal Council. Both Sol and Sue voted for him, which really just feels like a contingency in case Rome played something. He was never the #1 target, but it should be eye-opening to him that he was viewed as expandable.

So where will things go from here? Well, the full Survivor 47 episode 7 synopsis at least offers more insight on that subject:

“Our Pickle on Blast” – Two castaways must mend fences after a wild tribal council. The Immunity Challenge leaves one group of castaways with a much-needed reward and safety in the game. Then, a secret advantage leads to a shocking change in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Of course, here’s the big thing that we’re left to wonder: Is this really a secret advantage? One thing that a good 90% of players are terrible at within the game is keeping things to themselves. More often than not, they cannot figure out who to actually trust with some big pieces of information within the game.

