Survivor 47 episode 7 preview: A women’s alliance forming?

Entering Survivor 47 episode 7, we finally are the official merge, and we have reached what seems to be the end of the nonsense.

With Rome out of the game, is everything about to be that much more unpredictable? We tend to think so, given that the obvious target is out of the game. Things can be shaken up a lot now and we imagine that we will see things careen around in all directions.

Take, for starters, the idea of a women’s alliance forming at this point to get out another one of the guys. There’s a part of us that feels like its existence in the preview makes it less likely to happen, but how can you say that with confidence? Honestly, we aren’t sure that you can! Given that the men are outnumbered at this point, though, you could make an argument that this is an easy way for a lot of the women to make it much further in the game.

Now, don’t discount some of the men at all here, since some of them have some tricks up their sleeve. Gabe seems to be taking up the title of “most overconfident player ever” from Rome, whereas Sol has a chance now to think of something that actually isn’t Rome in the game. It remains to be seen what that will actually mean, but we are excited to see that figured out!

This is a season that admittedly started slow, but we’d say that the past few episodes have been really fun. The potential is now high for things to conclude in a really unpredictable way, especially since we are not sure that there is a single “best player” left. Genevieve may be in the running, but there are others who have not faced any jeopardy in a while.

