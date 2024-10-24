Fire Country season 3 episode 2 video: More on Audrey’s debut

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 2 arrive — and with that, a new face.

Within this episode, you are going to see the debut of Leven Rambin as Audrey James, a firefighter who has gone through similar experiences to Bode and with that, may be able to connect with him in ways that other people cannot. It also seems that she may be turning up after some sort of time jump; after all, when you get a chance to see her, Bode’s going to be sporting a new look with shorter hair!

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak preview for tomorrow’s episode that features both Audrey as well as a look at Max Thieriot’s character with his new look. It does make a little more sense for him to have a clean-cut appearance at this point.

Speaking to the aforementioned site, showrunner Tia Napolitano indicates that there are some pretty specific reasons why we are getting a chance to meet the character now:

“I love Leven, she’s great … Audrey was designed to really have some common thread with Bode, in that they’ve both done some bad things, they’ve both been incarcerated and spent time in fire camp, and they both really caught the fire bug, where they want to do this for real. So, she’s really meant to populate that area of Bode’s life.”

We do think that the Audrey storyline is going to be one of those that you really have a chance to see play out over time, and we are excited to see where it goes and the influence that she has on Bode. He needs to believe that there’s a chance for his firefighting career to continue outside of Three Rock, but there are limitations and struggles as well.

