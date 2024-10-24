Fire Country season 3 spoilers: EP on next Mickey appearance

We don’t exactly think that it is some sort of surprise, but we are going to see Mickey on Fire Country season 3 at some point. Why wouldn’t we? The CBS show has a certain responsibility to try and promote their spin-offs, and they will do whatever possible to try and make that happen.

Now, does this mean that Morena Baccarin will be appearing immediately on this season? Hardly, especially since it seems, at least for now, like she has yet to make an appearance. Just be assured that it is coming at some point, and the creative team may just be trying to find a good way to make it happen.

Speaking to TV Insider about this particular subject, here is some of what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

“We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode … There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

It still remains to be seen whether or not Fire Country will introduce other characters from the spin-off beyond Mickey, but that also feels possible. For the time being, though, it appears as though the focus is (smartly) on the characters and story we already know as opposed to trying to force a lot of other people into the picture at the same exact time. So long as viewers care about Mickey, it is easy to imagine that it won’t be too hard to get people to watch the new show — though seeing at least one other person would not hurt here, either.

